Rhug country fair draws the crowds

The Rhug Country Fair took place at the Rhug estate near Corwen at the weekend.

The festival included timbers and forestry exhibitions, a food and craft fall, as well as fishing and fly tying.

It also featured a lurcher, terrier and ferret competition with several different classes of competition for each.

The two day show featured 23 events and 65 sellers, organised and managed by a team of 45 volunteers.

Organising committee member Geraint Jones said: “It went well, really well, we’re going through it all now and must’ve had five or six thousand visitors over the two days. We had a lot on Saturday and more on the Sunday

“We’re more than happy with that for the first show back on a new site and a new beginning in a way.

“The wood carvers in particular were a highlight I’d say, five of the ten were of the very best in the country and then the fishing section doubled from the last show we did four years ago.

“We had a lot more to show people, it wasn’t all about the stalls and getting people to spend, there was a lot more to do, the feedback we’ve had is fantastic from both attendees and stallholders.

“We’re already planning for next year’s fair.”