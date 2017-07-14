A man has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after his VW Camper van hit a motorcyclist on the A5.

46-year-old Andreas Werner from Germany pleaded guilty to the charge at Llandudno Magistrates Court today following a collision involving a VW Transporter and a motorcycle that happened on the A5 near Cerrigydrudion last Sunday.

The motorcyclist, 36-year-old Aidan Dominic McNicholl from Bromborough was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Werner – who was on holiday in North Wales at the time, was fined £1,000, disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £100 victim surcharge.

PC Arwyn Phillips of the Roads Policing Unit said: “First and foremost my thoughts go out to the family and friends of Mr McNicholl.

“This is an extremely sad case which Mr Werner will have to live with for the rest of his life.”

North Wales Police are investigating five fatalities involving motorcyclists over the last two weeks, and are reminding both vehicle drivers and motorcyclists to drive or ride safely whilst out and about on the roads.

North Wales Police’ Operation Darwen is well underway with officers patrolling popular routes across the region.

PC Phillips added: “We are advising drivers to look carefully for motorbikes when pulling out or approaching a junction and to keep checking their blind spot for any motorcyclists who may be in a space that they want to move into.

“Drivers should also check for bikes when turning as parked cars or large vehicles can obstruct their view.

“Please stay safe.”