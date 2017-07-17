German holidaymaker fined £1000 and banned from driving for two years following fatal crash

A GERMAN holidaymaker who failed to see a motorcycle heading towards him in the opposite direction as he turned right, causing a fatal crash, was fined £1,000 and banned from driving on British roads for two years on Friday.

Andreas Werner, 46, of Leipzig, must also pay £185 costs after he pleaded guilty at Llandudno magistrates’ court to causing the death of hospital radiographer Aidan McNicholl, 36, by driving a VW Transporter carelessly on the A5 at Cerrigydrudion on Sunday, July 9.



Prosecutor Sarah Marsh said the family of Mr McNicholl, of Bromborough, Wirral, had visited the scene and “are not vengeful people, quite the opposite.”



She said: "They see no value in the defendant being sent to jail. They believe his sentence is he will have to live with this for the rest of his life. They accept it was a momentary lapse and nothing will bring him back.



“They have also sent a card for the defendant stating they bear no grudge and they will pray for him.”



The tragedy happened as Werner turned right off the main road on to a B road towards Bala. The Suzuki machine collided with the side of the VW.



The prosecution said an air ambulance helicopter flew to the scene but Mr McNicholl died there on the night.



Craig Hutchinson, defending, said remorseful Werner had four children and his family had been staying at a holiday cottage outside Bala. They travelled from Leipzig on June 30 and on July 9 had visited Anglesey. Werner had travelled along the A5 once previously.



Mr Hutchinson said he wasn’t distracted by anything in the left-hand drive vehicle and had approached the junction at an appropriate speed.



“Sadly the defendant isn’t in a position to offer an explanation why he didn’t see the motorcyclist,” the solicitor remarked.



Werner found the empathy shown by the family of Mr McNicholl “extremely overwhelming” and thanked police for the way they had dealt with him, Mr Hutchinson added.



Court chairman Emrys Williams told Werner :”The Bench sends its condolences to the family of Aidan McNicholl and extend our sympathy to you Mr Werner and your family. We are moved by the compassion of the victim’s family and the contrition shown by you.”



The magistrate added: "No matter what this court does you will have to live with this for the rest of your life.”