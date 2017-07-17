Llandudno face crunch clash with Bangor after Denbigh defeat

LLANDUDNO suffered a further blow in their defence of the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division crown as they fell to a 39-run home loss to Denbigh.

Jack Rimmington’s side were left rueing a lacklustre performance on both sides of the ball, and they are now 21 points off top spot ahead of their crunch clash with leaders Bangor at The Oval on Saturday.

The visitors made a strong start to their innings thanks to the opening pair of Gerallt Lyall and overseas star Jackson Braddock-Pajo, who contributed 56 and 32 respectively to put them on the front foot early on.

Things then went in favour of the champions as Rimmington disposed of the dangerous Harison Jones for two, while Ajay Dhawan ousted Tom Schrimshaw from the crease after he made just nine.

Wicketkeeper Andy Taylor was run out by Hannah Thornton for a seven ball duck, and Tom Thornton took out the duo of Ben Wilcox-Jones (18) and Keiran Lucas (5) in quick succession.

Stand-in skipper Joe Clayton then proceeded to turn the game on its head with a quick-fire knock of 71 from 62 deliveries before he became Thornton’s latest victim, with the bowler ending an 11 over spell with figures of 4-60 as the away side set a target of 224-8 from their allotted overs.

The home run chase got off to a poor start when Matty Jones was caught off a Lucas strike after making six, with fellow opener Danial Evans clean bowled by Jack Griffiths after contributing 27.

All-rounder Lyall then produced a stunning spell of bowling which was the catalyst behind their triumph, taking the wickets of Rhydian Morgan (13), Rimmington (7), Kevin James (41), Matthew Lambe (19) and Thornton (3) to end the day on 5-38.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides as the hosts were all out for 185 after 47 overs to suffer defeat.