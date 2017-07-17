North Wales collectors' fair to take place in Prestatyn this month

THE second North Wales football programme, memorabilia and collectors fair takes place later this month.
The event – at Prestatyn Cricket Club on Beach Close – is on Sunday July 30th (11am – 2pm) when eight of the UK’s leading dealers from as far afield as Plymouth and Scotland will be in attendance with a huge array of items for sale.
As well as programmes there will be badges, match tickets, magazines, books, shirts, photos, trade cards and stickers plus a whole host of other football-related items.
If you have items for sale, or would like a professional opinion on the value of something you own for sale or insurance purposes, then bring them along for a free no-obligation valuation.
The interest in collecting football memorabilia is at an all-time high and the fair offers something for everyone’s interests - from Wales’ heroic exploits at Euro 16, the Premier League right down to non-league, European matches, internationals, big match finals, ‘first and last’ issues, local teams from the Welsh Premier League and all possible categories inbetween.
There will also be t-shirts, bucket hats, badges and merchandise from the cult Welsh clothing brand Spirit of 58 available.
A licensed bar and refreshments are available. Admission is free, children welcome.
For further details contact Mark Jones on 07753 966805 or search for Coastal Programmes Prestatyn on Facebook.

