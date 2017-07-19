North and Mid Wales told to brace itself for thunderstorms

THUNDERSTORMS are expected to hit North Wales this afternoon.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for "possibly severe, thunderstorms". The warning is in force until 11.55pm tonight.

A forecast report states: "Further, possibly severe, thunderstorms may break out again this afternoon and evening, probably focused over parts of Northeast Wales, central and Northern England.

"Some heavy, thundery rain may also spread into parts of Southwest Scotland by this evening although the risk of disruption is lower here than further south. Although some places will miss the thunderstorms, there is a chance of localised sudden flooding of homes, businesses and roads."

A spokesperson from Denbighshire County Council warned residents to be "vigilant".

They added: “With storms affecting parts of the country, we would repeat the national warnings for people to be vigilant.

"We are experiencing some storms across the county and we are monitoring the situation through the latest weather predictions. We would urge people to take their time if they are travelling on the roads, for their own safety. They should also follow weather forecasts and follow the advice given”.

North Wales Police tweeted this afternoon that they could hear thunder:

Starting to hear thunder in the distance, rememberheavy rain affects visibility so #slowdown when driving in those conditions #staysafe pic.twitter.com/beJfqWERNx — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) July 19, 2017

Areas affected include: Denbighshire, Flintshire, Monmouthshire, Powys, Wrexham, Conwy and Gwynedd.