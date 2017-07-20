Court hears how soldier flashed teenager who was getting ready for school

A SOLDIER flashed to a girl as she brushed her hair in a bedroom waiting for her school bus.



It was described in court as an aberration by a man who had served his country for 14 years.



The girl aged 15 looked out and saw a man in his dressing gown.



He was looking at her and indulging in an indecent act upon himself.



Defendant Christopher Whittaker, aged 35, initially denied an exposure charge but changed his plea on the day of his trial last month.



Whittaker, then living in Rhyl but who has since moved to Tidworth in Wiltshire, was placed on a two year community order with 40 days rehabilitation.



He was made the subject of a restraining order for five years not to approach his victim or enter the road where she lives.



Judge Niclas Parry also placed him on the sex register for five years.



The court heard that he would be automatically discharged from the army because of the requirement to sign the sex offender register.



But he could appeal and a community order would give him a better chance to be re-instated, his barrister Sarah Yates explained.



Judge Parry told Whittaker that in May of last year, sexually frustrated, he sought relief and gratification at the expense of a young girl.



“When you saw her, and you knew she had seen you, you continued.”



He had made sure he would be seen and the judge said that no doubt his gratification was greater because of that.



The girl had understandably been affected by what she had seen.



Judge Parry said that while the starting point for such an offence was a community order, the sentence could go up to 26 weeks in custody.



But there were no statutory aggravating features.



He was a man of good character with no relevant previous convictions.



References showed that he was a highly regarded employee of long standing and the judge said that glowing references satisfied him that it had been “an aberration” on his part.



“You have acted entirely out of character,” he said.



There would be implications for the time being and he would lose his employment but the judge said that he hoped his sentencing remarks would help him when he appealed against that decision.



Prosecuting barrister James Coutts told how at 8am on May 11 last year the victim was getting ready for school.



She was in an upstairs window brushing her hair, waiting for the school bus.



He told how she looked out and saw the defendant in the decking area of another garden wearing a dressing gown.



The defendant walked further into the garden, looked at her and made eye contact with her, and she realised that she could see his manhood.



She looked away but when she looked back for a few seconds and he was standing side on in the middle of the garden and was quite clearly indulging in an indecent act upon himself.



The victim was shocked and looked away but when she glanced back he was still there and looking at her, as if he was attracting her attention.



He then walked back to his back door.



It was estimated that it had gone on for some two or three minutes and that he had looked up at the window six or seven times.



The defendant claimed that he had not seen anyone and initially pleaded not guilty.



But he had changed his plea to guilty.



Mr Coutts said that the girl’s sleep had been affected and she did not like to be home alone any more.



She was more emotional and became easily upset – and had made a conscious effect not to think about it.



In a victim impact statement she said that she did not like thinking about it. “It freaks me out,” she said.



He was a man of previous good character and while he did not oppose the restraining order the court was told that he would not know her if he saw her in the street.



The defence said that he had left it very late to plead guilty and should have done so a long time ago.



But he had buried his head in the sand.



He had been in the army for 14 years, was highly thought of and his captain had sent an email to the court.



There was some prospect that he could maintain his career, said Miss Yates.



He would be automatically discharged from the army because of the requirement to sign the sex offender register but he could appeal.



She said that a community order would mean that he would have a better chance of being re-instated after his long career.

