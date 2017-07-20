Kem "foresees marriage" to Denbigh's Amber Davies on Love Island

LOVE Island contestant Kem Cetinay has confessed he has truly found love after admitting that he can see himself marrying girlfriend Amber Davies.

Amber, 20, from Denbigh finally recoupled “officially” with 21-year-old Kem during Friday night’s episode of the ITV2 reality show.

On Sunday, Kem chatted to fellow ‘Islander’ Chris Hughes about his relationship with Amber.

The talk came after the ‘Islanders’ took part in a game to see if they could guess what their partner was thinking.

Kem said: “This is no banter. I can imagine myself having kids and a family with Amber, but this is my problem. I have never had a bird.

“This is the bird I have made my girlfriend. I am in love with her. I want to be with her.

“I always said to my mum and dad that the first person I made my girlfriend, it is my intention to make them my wife.”

During Monday’s episode, Tyla Carr and Mike Thalassitis were dumped from the island after winning the fewest votes from the public. The first couple saved were Kem and Amber.

Speaking to the Journal from her home in Denbigh, Susan Davies, Amber’s mum, said: “They [Kem and Amber] were the first couple to go through.

“I am so proud of her. Kem and Amber have a huge connection. I can’t wait to watch her in the final.

“They are young and so very ‘loved up’. At the moment they are with each other 24 hours a day.

“When they come out, they will go back to normal living. She is so happy.”

Love Island will end next Monday and one couple will pick up a cheque for £50,000.

Meanwhile, Susan has appeared on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to chat about her daughter.

“It was an amazing experience. I wanted to go and say that Amber is not fake,” her mum said.

“She gets a lot of bad comments on social media, so I wanted give my opinion and say how proud I am of her. She is extremely talented.”

“I’d love her and Kem to win. There are a lot of strong couples, like Gabby and Marcel, Montana and Alex and now Camilla is with Jamie.

“What I think Amber and Kem have got in their favour is that they are genuine. They are just being themselves.”