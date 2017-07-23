Ruthin Donkey Derby brings in the crowds

Last Saturday saw the latest running of the annual Donkey Derby, organised by Ruthin Rotary Club.

The event which took place at Cae Ddol saw dozens of games and fairground and other stalls capped off by the donkey races themselves.

Paul Quirk from the Rotary Club of Ruthin said: “There was lots of fun with traditional games including roll a penny, splat the rat and the coconut shy plus stalls and tombola run by different local organisations.

“The highlights were the duck races in the River Clwyd and of course the six donkey races which led to a grand final - won by Solomon Spillane riding Tezbala.

“The queues for the donkey rides and the ice cream van - and the faces of the children watching the Punch and Judy showed that a great time was had by all.”