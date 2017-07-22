Charles gives Llannefydd dairy Royal seal of approval

One of the region’s most successful businesses has been treated to a royal visit.

The Prince of Wales visited Llaeth y Llan on Friday, touring the village dairy run by the Roberts family, near Llannefydd.

The firm has been producing yoghurt since the 1980s, recently expanding and diversifying.

Its products are now available in Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Co-op stores, with more than 50 extra Tesco stores choosing to stock their produce this year.

Gruff Roberts, one of the firm’s directors and the youngest son of the family, said: “It was a real privilege.

“The firm as a whole was looking forward to the day.

“Everyone was all busy preparing. We also got the local community and school involved as well as it’s not every day you get someone of that stature here.

“The weather held off. It didn’t rain and Prince Charles enjoyed the visit as much as we enjoyed having him.

“He unveiled the plaque, saying it must have been brave to diversify from being a farm to making yoghurt.”

Mr Roberts added: “His visits across North Wales were all about enterprise and I think he was pleasantly surprised about what is possible in a rural setting.

”We’ve built a new production facility to be able to expand and distribute products all over the UK.

“A lot of the staff got the chance to meet him, the line managers guided him along the viewing gallery we have to show how the yoghurt is manufactured here at Llaeth y Llan.”