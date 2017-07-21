Hit-and-run driver jailed for three years after striking promising sportsman near Llangollen

An accomplished sportsman who hoped to become a professional rugby player had been left in a wheelchair following a horrific hit and run.

Victim Ciron Davies, 21, felt that he should have been dead after being catapulted into the air by a car being driven by a drink driver which mounted a kerb.

Shaun Hayden Poole, 35, of Y Gamer in Glyn Ceiriog, was jailed for three years and banned from driving for five and a half years after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

After hitting Mr Davies and an electricity pole and sign, his vehicle burst into flames. But he simply ran off, leaving his victim for dead, lying badly injured in the road.

Poole, believed to be under the influence of cocaine, also admitted failing to provide blood and breath tests, failing to stop and no insurance.

To make matters worse he had previous motoring convictions including three instances of drink driving, driving while disqualified, careless driving and failing to stop. He was on licence at the time after being released from prison.

Judge Niclas Parry told him: “Once again you proved that you that you have an utterly selfish disregard for the safety of other road users and an utter disregard for motoring laws.”

Following repeated offending over a 15-year period, on June 23 it escalated “into an extremely serious incident”.

After consuming pints in double figures, he drove late at night at such speed that he was wholly unable to control his vehicle, the judge told him.

He failed to negotiate a slight bend, left the road and mounted a pavement and struck a pedestrian with such force that he was catapulted into the air a considerable distance.

“Your vehicle didn’t stop. The momentum was such that it carried on and struck an electricity pole with such force that it was broken clear from its foundations.

“Still it carried on, and hit a sign before ending up facing the direction from which you had been travelling.”

The judge said his actions after that were appalling.

“You shouted at passers-by who tried to help you and fled the scene knowing you were leaving someone in the road, not caring if he was dead or alive.”

The victim’s injuries were such that he was transferred from Wrexham Maelor Hospital to the major trauma unit at Stock Hospital.

He was left with serious injuries and he remained “to this day in a wheelchair.”

The victim was an accomplished sportsman whose career may now have been affected long term.

“It is no exaggeration to say that you could have killed him. Had you, the sentence would have been eight years on a guilty plea,” the judge warned him.

Prosecuting barrister William Hingston said that Poole had admitted the offences at Wrexham magistrates’ court last month.

The hit and run happened shortly after 11pm on June 22. Poole had drunk 10 pints of lager, a couple of ciders and two shots at the Glyn Valley Hotel in Llangollen.

He was believed to be under the influence of cocaine and was very drunk when he drove off in a Peugeot 307.

At 11.07pm police received a report of a car fire at New Road in Glyn Ceiriog and found that the driver had fled.

Ciron Davies was found lying prone in the road with a blanket over him after local people placed him in the recovery position. He was bleeding from his head.

Poole had lost control on a right hand bend, mounted the kerb and hit Mr Davies who was making his way home on foot. He was catapulted into the air and landed in the road.

Police found Poole at his home a short distance away, but he refused officers entry so they forced their way in and arrested him. He was unsteady on his feet and he had glazed eyes.

It was believed he was under the influence of drugs, but in custody he refused to provide blood and breath samples.

Mr Davies had been left with a broken leg below the knee, his right shoulder blade was shattered, he had a dislocated collar bone, lacerations to the head which needed stitches, cuts to the left hand, bleeding to the kidney and bruising to both his lungs and liver.

In a victim impact statement he told how from what he understood, “he should have been dead.”

He was in tremendous pain and remained in a wheelchair because he had been unable to walk since.

Mr Davies said he could not stand up and was worried about how his injuries would affect his future.

He was a keen rugby player, had played for Llangollen for two years and should have played for Ruthin next season, who were a division higher.

Mr Davies said he had hoped to turn professional, but the incident had left that very much in doubt.

Defending barrister Oliver King said that his client knew there was no alternative to custody.

“His actions were utterly reckless which had devastating consequences for his victim,” said Mr King.

It would be little solace to Mr Davies, but his client never intended to cause that harm.

“He never went out that day to run that man down. He does not seek to minimise his stupidity and reckless actions that day,” he said.

Poole had shown genuine remorse and admitted what he had done in the lower court.

Ironically, he had never intended to go to the pub that day.

Poole, who was a self-employed concrete layer, bumped into the sister of a school friend who he had been trying to trace.

She was able to get in touch with her brother, he met him in the pub initially for a pint, one pint “led to another and then another”.

Mr King said: “Ten pints later he got behind the wheel of the car when completely unfit to drive. He has little or no recollection of what happened after the first few pints of beer.”

While in custody he had followed courses and was proud of his achievement being involved in the restoration of old bicycles which were being sent to Africa.