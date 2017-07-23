Denbigh Boxing Club fighters gain double success at Liverpool show

A PAIR of Denbigh Boxing Club fighters enhanced their growing reputations with dual success recently.

Liam Vaughan and Nick Lowe both came away victorious from their respective bouts held in Liverpool earlier this month,

Vaughan, who holds a record of two wins and one defeat, produced another stylish performance to come away with a unanimous decision victory over hometown fighter Mark Bailey.

Despite being a relative novice, Vaughan showed great maturity in the squared circle to win every round, and will face a stern test of his credentials with silverware on the line for his next bout, with an opponent still yet to be determined.

The 28-year-old, who has been training under the watchful eye of former professional Craig Winter, together with brothers Owen and Nathan Gallagher at the club, has now set his sights on his first semi-professional title when he competes for Universial Boxing Alliance crown later this year.

There was further cause for celebration in what has been a sensational few months for the club in the form of Lowe, who also produced an eye-catching effort to come away with a second-round stoppage triumph over Tom Murray.

The big puncher unleashed a barrage of shots that proved to be too much for his outworked opponent, and this win is sure to propel the hot prospect to greater heights in the coming months as the club looks to go from strength-to-strength.

Trainer and promoter Winter recently announced that his next show will be held at Lyons Robin Hood camp in Rhyl, with Bangor resident Peter Salami topping the November bill in what is expected to be the toughest test of his career to date.