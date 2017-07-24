Kem and Amber crowned winners of Love Island 2017

FORMER St Asaph pupil Amber Davies has been crowned Love Island champion 2017 - along with boyfriend Kem Cetinay.

Amber and Kem's Love Island journey gripped fans making them 'favourites' ahead of tonight's live final.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt took second place, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood came in third and Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville took fourth place.

When quizzed on the sofa by presenter Caroline Flack during tonight's live show, Kem said he had met his 'future wife.'

When crowned the winners, Amber, 20, a former Ysgol Glan Clwyd student, and Kem were both asked to pick an envelope - one had nothing in whilst the other had the prize money of £50,000.

Kem picked the envelope with £50,000 and in a surprise twist, was asked by Caroline if he wanted to bag the prize money for himself or to share it with his new 'love'.

Fortunately, Kem laughed and told the presenter: “Well obviously we’ll be splitting it.”