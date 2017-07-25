VIDEO: Kem and Amber crowned winners of Love Island 2017

DENBIGH’S Amber Davies has been crowned Love Island champion 2017, along with boyfriend Kem Cetinay.



The former Ysgol Glan Clwyd pupil and her ‘beau’ beat off competition from Camilla Thurlow, Jamie Jewitt, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville in an emotional final, which aired on ITV2 on Monday night.



Amber, 20, and Kem’s Love Island journey gripped fans across North Wales making them ‘favourites’ ahead of the live final. As well as finding love on the show, the singer and dancer – who has worked on cruise ships and in bars – won prize money.



However, it wasn’t quite smooth sailing as before the couple were awarded the money, presenter Caroline Flack revealed two sealed envelopes – one with £0 in and one with £50,000.



Hairdresser Kem picked the £50,000 envelope, initially leaving Amber with nothing, but fortunately Kem didn’t hesitate to say: “Well obviously we’ll be splitting it.”



Following the win, the couple took to Twitter and posted a video message to voters.

Kem and Amber have a special message for everyone who voted for them to WIN #LoveIsland 2017 💖 pic.twitter.com/SdOHwNPtEi — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2017

Kem, 21, said: “Hello guys, thank you so much for voting for us. We know it has been an emotional, rocky ride.”



Amber added: “But we love you so much so thank you.”



Signing off, Kem said: ”Thank you so much, it is amazing.”



Amber also tweeted: "GUYS!!! Thank you so much, absolutely in shock that me and Kem won. Your support and love has blown us away! WE LOVE YOU XXXXX.”



A Love Island Final party was held at The Plas Pigot Country Club in Denbigh last night. Susan Davies, Amber’s mum, was in attendance and watched her daughter win on the big screen.